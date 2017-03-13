Decoding Aurangzeb, a Great Mughal wh...

Decoding Aurangzeb, a Great Mughal who divided opinion

DNA India

What are we to make of such behaviour? Was Aurangzeb the demon that many have painted him to be? Was he anti-Hindu? Or was he just power hungry, desirous of conquering the whole of Hindustan? Few historical figures inflame passions - Hindu passions specifically - as much as Aurangzeb. As the comments made when Aurangzeb Road was renamed last year showed, the last of the Great Mughals remains a deeply polarising figure even today.

