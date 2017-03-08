Darien women to discuss image of Islam

Darien women to discuss image of Islam

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Basmeh Jassem, from left, Sharbari Ahmed, Zeeshaan Aratsu and Azra Assaduddin, will be panelists at "A Conversation with your Muslim Neighbors." Basmeh Jassem, from left, Sharbari Ahmed, Zeeshaan Aratsu and Azra Assaduddin, will be panelists at "A Conversation with your Muslim Neighbors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump set to ... set the world on fire ! 4 hr Khan 9
Trump's Russian connections 4 hr Khan 4
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 4 hr Advents 5
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... 6 hr Khan 7
Impeach Donald Trump 6 hr Khan 128
Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15) 6 hr Khan 93
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 9 hr Joel 256,540
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 hr DaniEl 513,116
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC