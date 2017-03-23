Dad convicted of race assault on Muslim-convert daughter in Christmas tree row
Michael Bernard McIntyre was also found guilty of damaging his daughter's Koran during his stay with her in North Wales over Christmas Michael Bernard McIntyre was convicted of racially aggravated assault during a row over putting up a Christmas tree, and of damaging his daughter's Koran A row between a father and his Muslim-convert daughter over putting up a Christmas tree ended up with him being convicted of racially aggravated assault. Things had got out of hand when he said he wanted to put up Christmas decorations in the room he was staying in.
