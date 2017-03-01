Conversations on Islam: Talks at Univ...

Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of Winnipeg to spread knowledge, banish myths

A handful of Winnipeggers protesting a parliamentary motion on religious discrimination were outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters in favour of the motion at City Hall on Saturday. A University of Winnipeg religion professor says Winnipeg isn't immune to Islamophobia, but hopes he and others can disarm it at a panel discussion on the subject on Monday.

