Controversial rights activist denounc...

Controversial rights activist denounces Islam

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Ayaan Hirsi Ali called on those filling a Fairfield theater Wednesday night to act as a jury - searching and looking for information, reading documents and factoring in her anecdotes - as they evaluate Islam, a religion of more than a billion observers. The women's rights activist and vocal critic of Islam closed out Fairfield University 's 2016-17 Open Visions Forum season, an annual speaker series its organizers characterized as a haven for free speech before she took the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 4 min yehoshooah adam 17
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 40 min yehoshooah adam 256,550
Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims 1 hr Khan 7
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... 2 hr gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote 2 hr gigi l_amoroso 1
Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders 2 hr gigi l_amoroso 10
Topix Is Closing Down 2 hr Muslims are scum 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 hr DaniEl 513,118
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC