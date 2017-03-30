Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
FORMER Chief Justice Tun Fairuz Sheikh Abdul Halim is reported to have stated at a forum that "Islamic law takes precedence over civil legislation in Malaysia". According to him, "just like laws that contradicted the Federal Constitution would be void, those that went against Islamic law's main sources the Quran and Sunnah would also be void".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,399
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|48 min
|Joel
|256,621
|End of White Racism coming soon
|6 hr
|Khan
|33
|The filth of Christianity
|6 hr
|Khan
|1
|Islam will prevail in America
|6 hr
|Khan is a liar
|23
|Donald Trump; The worst American President
|6 hr
|Khan is a liar
|31
|Muslim woman is the cleanest woman (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Desert drugs
|96
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC