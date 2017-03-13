Congressman who made racist tweet doubles down on CNN
On Monday, Rep. Steve King didn't disavow a tweet he sent over the weekend in which he wrote, "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." The tweet was part of an endorsement of Dutch far-right presidential candidate Geert Wilders, an avowedly anti-Islam and anti-immigration politician.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims ...
|1 hr
|the west is finished
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|DaniEl
|513,248
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|2 hr
|sonu
|19
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Chief Expose Zio ...
|256,553
|I too have issues with my faith, occasionally.
|3 hr
|enter username
|10
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|3 hr
|enter username
|1
|Can political athletes save us?
|3 hr
|enter username
|1
