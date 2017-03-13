Congressman who made racist tweet dou...

Congressman who made racist tweet doubles down on CNN

On Monday, Rep. Steve King didn't disavow a tweet he sent over the weekend in which he wrote, "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." The tweet was part of an endorsement of Dutch far-right presidential candidate Geert Wilders, an avowedly anti-Islam and anti-immigration politician.

