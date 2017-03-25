There are on the Salon.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Companies in the European Union can ban headscarves: What will be the impact on Muslim women?. In it, Salon.com reports that:

Wearing a headscarf can be an act of piety and a way of being. Forcing women to remove it can have bad consequences The Court of Justice of the European Union that interprets EU law issued a landmark judgment on March 14 that upheld the right of private companies in EU member countries to enact policies barring employees from wearing " religious, political and philosophical signs " in the interest of "neutrality."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.com.