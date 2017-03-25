Companies in the European Union can ban headscarves: What will be the impact on Muslim women?
Wearing a headscarf can be an act of piety and a way of being. Forcing women to remove it can have bad consequences The Court of Justice of the European Union that interprets EU law issued a landmark judgment on March 14 that upheld the right of private companies in EU member countries to enact policies barring employees from wearing " religious, political and philosophical signs " in the interest of "neutrality."
#1 14 hrs ago
-----> The Court of Justice of the European Union that -----> interprets <----- EU law issued a landmark judgment ...... whatever ...
The US Supreme Court does NOTHING LESS !!
#2 12 hrs ago
You should read the article in its entirety -
The March 14 ruling gives clarity and legal justification. With an official policy of neutrality that applies to everyone, companies can prohibit the headscarf without being considered discriminatory.
----> With an official policy of neutrality that applies to everyone
So they had to create an entire policy of neutrality, just to be able to bypass the darn discrimination behemoth. Without creating it, they would have fell into the trap of discrimination. So they came up with this idea, applying it to everyone, and thus getting away with it.
#3 10 hrs ago
You seem to suggest that you actually BELIEVE the EU would pass some law -any law- that does not, one way or the other, favors muslims.
You know better!
This law is smokescreen.
And coming from the EU, it's laughable.
I wonder how long it will last before some judge deems it unconstitutional?
#4 10 hrs ago
No I am not suggesting that. My point was about your point of them only interpreting, for which I explained that mere interpretation did not get them there, but creating a neutrality policy made it possible. That is - The law in its default state still did not allow it. They had to create a workaround for it to make it happen.
Of course, this act is merely a perfunctory, pro forma gesture. It is mere formality. In the light of all that is going on---with countries demanding withdrawal from EU and the attacks--they need at least some semblance of fairness, and so they had to do the barest minimum under the pressure, and give the impression that they are doing something about it. It is just to placate non-muslims. They are of course on the side of muslims. What is noteworthy is that these pricks know fully well that allowing the prohibition of burqa does absolutely sod all. It would do nothing to thwart islam. There are in fact many muslim countries themselves that do not require burqas. So this act is nothing more than a lollipop to appease the other side. It won't bring about any change whatsoever. And this is why they went ahead with it.
#5 9 hrs ago
I was right, you DO know better !
