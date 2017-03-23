Community to stand in solidarity with the Mother Mosque
There are 1 comment on the KCRG story from 13 hrs ago, titled Community to stand in solidarity with the Mother Mosque.
The Mother Mosque says despite Islamophobia happening around the country, they want to invite others for a moment of solidarity to thank the community for their support. Imam Taha Tawil, the Executive Director of the Mother Mosque of America will speak alongside a rabbi and a minister to show a sign of peace between their different faiths.
#1 11 hrs ago
Fake news, nothing more.
