Coffeeshop meeting fosters discourse about Islam, builds friendships with Muslims

A woman wearing a hijab, a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women, in the Texas heat may automatically be viewed as oppressed, when in fact it was the individual's decision, said Arif Mirza, outreach director for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Austin. Speaking to a table of strangers of different faiths Wednesday at Caff Medici, Mirza addressed misunderstandings about the faith, such as the perception that Muslims living in America may find religious conflict with the U.S. Constitution.

Chicago, IL

