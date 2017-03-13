CNN's Fareed Zakaria: [Trump] Got To The White House By...
CNN host Fareed ZakariaYeah, he's up on the chopping block today - and no that wasn't a reference to radical Islam or me somehow comparing him to some awful form of execution. The man isn't even Muslim, so please calm yourselves, folks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mrs. Marine Le Pen _ LAST CHANCE for EU
|1 hr
|Soothsayer
|3
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|1 hr
|Soothsayer
|1
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|1 hr
|Mahadev
|23
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|513,153
|What is wrong with Topix? (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Curious
|25
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,586
|Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re...
|3 hr
|Deport all muzis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC