CNN's Fareed Zakaria: [Trump] Got To ...

CNN's Fareed Zakaria: [Trump] Got To The White House By...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

CNN host Fareed ZakariaYeah, he's up on the chopping block today - and no that wasn't a reference to radical Islam or me somehow comparing him to some awful form of execution. The man isn't even Muslim, so please calm yourselves, folks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mrs. Marine Le Pen _ LAST CHANCE for EU 1 hr Soothsayer 3
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' 1 hr Soothsayer 1
Do you hate islam and muslims ? 1 hr Mahadev 23
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 513,153
What is wrong with Topix? (Apr '10) 2 hr Curious 25
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Dragnet52 256,586
News Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re... 3 hr Deport all muzis 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC