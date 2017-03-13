Celebrating our diversity

Celebrating our diversity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

DISCUSSION: Participants at Monday's Islam and Bendigo workshop held at Bendigo TAFE as part of the Bendigo Festival of Cultures. Picture: DARREN HOWE Islam was the topic of discussion on Monday afternoon as more than 30 people gathered at a booked-out workshop celebrating Bendigo's diverse culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Joel 256,588
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia 9 hr Ariel Sharon 1
News Western views degrade women's true status: Ayat... 9 hr Ariel Sharon 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 hr Nevada Boy 513,154
HELP! Europe is awash with muslims. (Jun '13) 13 hr DaniEl 12
News Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals To Vaccin... 13 hr True Christian wi... 2
Mrs. Marine Le Pen _ LAST CHANCE for EU 16 hr Soothsayer 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC