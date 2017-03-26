Cat Stevens on re-entering a Beyonce music world as he plans 2017 Australia tour
It was back in 1971 that Cat Stevens first summoned us aboard his peace train in his anthemic hit song. But the sad fact is that train seems further from its destination now than it ever did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|24 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,607
|Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Suspected Rel...
|33 min
|just Jay _ for fr...
|1
|Donald Trump; The worst American President
|40 min
|just Jay _ for fr...
|22
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|43 min
|just Jay _ for fr...
|1
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|27
|Canada protestor tears Quran to protest prefere...
|2 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|1
|Islam will prevail in America
|2 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|13
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|513,302
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC