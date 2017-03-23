Canada protestor tears Quran to protest preferential treatment
There are 1 comment on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canada protestor tears Quran to protest preferential treatment. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:
The fight for Canada to remain a country which distinguishes between church and state escalates as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives what some see as preferential treatment to the Muslim community and passes laws in Parliament to stop Islamophobia, without mentioning other religions. A regular board meeting in the Peel region northwest of Toronto was disturbed by by rioters protesting the board's decision to be more tolerant of religion in public schools, and to allow Friday prayers for Muslim students in those schools.
#4 8 hrs ago
Yet one more leap towards total capitulation to islam.
This Trudeau is a filthy scumbag and I just can't fathom how the smart people of Canada voted this parasite in office.
