Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing...

Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?

8 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Sandra Solomon , an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West - and of her new home country of Canada in particular. Sandra came on the show to discuss Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life? , sharing an inquiry she recently made at a Toronto mosque.

Chicago, IL

