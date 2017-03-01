Can different faiths live in peace? A...

Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example

There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 15 hrs ago, titled Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

The state of Kerala, India has a history of religious tolerance, according to Dr. N.S. Xavier. Birmingham psychiatrist Dr. N.S. Xavier believes the world would have less religious strife if people of all faiths learned the lessons of a region in India where Hindus, Christians, Muslims and Jews co-existed peacefully for centuries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Coco loco

Austin, TX

#1 4 hrs ago
Bullsh!t.

They never coud ... they never will.

It's a turd of the same dump but in a different packaging.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Coco loco 256,526
Thousands of goats abandon Islam every year. 4 hr Coco loco 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Coco loco 513,063
News Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the... 4 hr Coco loco 1
News Normalizing Trump: Scandal Edition 4 hr Coco loco 2
Muslims Will Cause WWIII & Be Destroyed 5 hr Faith Michigan 10
News "Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker aske... 6 hr Ahmed 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC