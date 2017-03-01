Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 15 hrs ago, titled Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example.
The state of Kerala, India has a history of religious tolerance, according to Dr. N.S. Xavier. Birmingham psychiatrist Dr. N.S. Xavier believes the world would have less religious strife if people of all faiths learned the lessons of a region in India where Hindus, Christians, Muslims and Jews co-existed peacefully for centuries.
#1 4 hrs ago
Bullsh!t.
They never coud ... they never will.
It's a turd of the same dump but in a different packaging.
