Calgary community leaders tackle radicalization and Islamophobia
From left to right: Kim MacDonald, Mukarram Zaidi, Naheed Nenshi and Nader Khalil are all pushing back against Islamaphobia and radicalization. Government and community leaders along with police and youth workers are making a serious push in Calgary to combat what many describe as a rise in Islamophobia and the potential threat of radicalization.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam is the stupidest religion on the planet
|3 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|The filth of Christianity
|11 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,362
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Eric
|256,622
|End of White Racism coming soon
|11 hr
|J_a_n
|31
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|11 hr
|Chuck
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|13 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
