Business Professor Shares Insights Into Islamic Finance

Prior to the Recession of 2008, the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression, well-regarded companies such as Lehman Brothers, Enron, and Countrywide Financial imploded due to questionable behavior that landed executives in jail and left retirees destitute. Jeffrey Chow, assistant professor of business, wondered if the devastation that affected thousands of investors, employees, and pensioners could have been avoided if those organizations had followed an overarching moral code.

