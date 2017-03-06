Business Professor Shares Insights Into Islamic Finance
Prior to the Recession of 2008, the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression, well-regarded companies such as Lehman Brothers, Enron, and Countrywide Financial imploded due to questionable behavior that landed executives in jail and left retirees destitute. Jeffrey Chow, assistant professor of business, wondered if the devastation that affected thousands of investors, employees, and pensioners could have been avoided if those organizations had followed an overarching moral code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nike launching hijab line for Muslims
|7 min
|hkg
|1
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|50 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,531
|No Time For Fear
|57 min
|Hmm
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|59 min
|Faith
|513,100
|Muslims have no authority to punish unbelievers
|2 hr
|Chief Zio Watch
|2
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|2 hr
|synchronized _2_ ...
|68
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|34
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC