BOOM! Saudi Prince Just OBLITERATED Liberal's Narrative On Trump And ISLAM
Well well well looky here President Trump has just met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the White House earlier this week, and from that meeting a statement from the Saudi prince's senior advisor has left liberals triggering OUT OF CONTROL! This said statement was that the Saudi prince views Trump as a "true friend of Muslims" and went even further to state that the country does not see Trump's executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S., this list does not include Saudi Arabia, as a ban on Muslims. Atall.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preparing for the worst
|19 min
|Chuck
|5
|Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|81
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|17
|why is Christianity dying (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|521
|Donald trump - The BEST american president
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|21
|Savage Love: Islamic modesty has become fetishized
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Fed. Judge blocks new Trump travel ban.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Chief Expose ZioM...
|256,579
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|513,255
