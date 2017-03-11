Because Of Course: Lindsay Lohan Hint...

Because Of Course: Lindsay Lohan Hints at Future Islam-inspired Fashion Line

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan rarely makes the news for being a sane, rational voice in a world being tossed around in a sea of chaos. After months of grabbing headlines quoting Mohammed, praising the Koran, and meeting with the dastardly likes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Lohan hinted on Instagram that she may be working on a new fashion line.

