Babri Masjid - Muslim leaders are going against Muslims and Islam

Muslim leaders are going against the interests of Indian Muslims & Islam by not demanding restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri Masjid As widely reported in media, on March, 21 while hearing an application to expedite the hearing, in a judicial first of the country, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar has offered to mediate out of court and settle the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute which has been dragging on for almost 30 years. Since the issue involved claims which are lost in history, the CJI said it was a matter of sentiment and must be resolved amicably.

