Army's newest Muslim Chaplin spends free time "advocating for Islam" [VIDEO]
I know this is going to be politically incorrect , but I think it is highly inappropriate for the Army to appoint a Muslim chaplain, when the majority of the 14,000 soldiers he ministers to are Christian. Frankly, if I were in that division, I would not seek out his spiritual guidance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Aliroger1
|513,019
|I disagree with Rashad-Khalifa, he is not a Mes... (May '11)
|3 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|39
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|3 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|47
|Muslims Will Cause WWIII & Be Destroyed
|3 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|5
|Is Ahmadiyya True? (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Advents
|15
|Did Rashad Khalifa do kids ?
|6 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|1
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|USA USA USA USA
|28
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC