Anti-Sharia Law rally flops, pro-Islam rally breaks out in Lethbridge

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Dozens gathered at Lethbridge City Hall to support Muslims like Aslam Piprawala Saturday, after hearing about an anti-Muslim rally being organized. Piprawala, a chaplain at the Lethbridge Muslim Association, was wrapping up at the Islamic Centre Friday night when his friend informed him that the group 'Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens' organized a rally to stand up against Sharia Law and Globalization.

