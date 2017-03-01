Anti-Sharia Law rally flops, pro-Islam rally breaks out in Lethbridge
Dozens gathered at Lethbridge City Hall to support Muslims like Aslam Piprawala Saturday, after hearing about an anti-Muslim rally being organized. Piprawala, a chaplain at the Lethbridge Muslim Association, was wrapping up at the Islamic Centre Friday night when his friend informed him that the group 'Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens' organized a rally to stand up against Sharia Law and Globalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|6 min
|Eleanor
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|513,075
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|3 hr
|Muslim lies
|15
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|11 hr
|das1252
|1
|Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew...
|13 hr
|Khan
|3
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Khan
|91
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|14 hr
|Khan
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC