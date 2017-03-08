Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames...

Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders poses for a picture during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders poses for a picture during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... 7 min cocorico 3
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 13 min cocorico 14
News Bannon Leading a 'Global Tea Party Movement' 14 min Texxy 1
Always trust a Muslim 32 min Khan 159
why is Christianity dying (Jul '07) 39 min Khan 516
Why are Muslim men so insecure - small penis? (Sep '07) 43 min Khan 58
News Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims ... 55 min Khan 5
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr DaniEl 513,239
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC