Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames...

Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble

There are 1 comment on the The Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble. In it, The Tribune reports that:

With his flamboyant shock of blonde-dyed hair and fiery anti-Islam rhetoric, Dutch politician Geert Wilders comes across a man who doesn't mind the limelight. Yet for the past dozen years, the right-wing populist has spent much of his time holed up in anonymous safe houses or in a heavily guarded wing of Parliament.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
enter username

Austin, TX

#1 1 hr ago
The filthy, deceptive, lying media at it again!
Like they are unaware of the death threats to him, his family, his supporters.

Wednesday is the big day.

Hoping for a landslide victory for him and his party.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 14 min Faith Michigan we... 513,238
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 1 hr Alvin Boss 8
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... 1 hr Lolly 1
News Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds... 1 hr enter username 1
Immigrants ... the enemy within ! 1 hr enter username 30
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 2 hr Faith Michigan 10
News Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims ... 2 hr enter username 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC