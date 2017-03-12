Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble
With his flamboyant shock of blonde-dyed hair and fiery anti-Islam rhetoric, Dutch politician Geert Wilders comes across a man who doesn't mind the limelight. Yet for the past dozen years, the right-wing populist has spent much of his time holed up in anonymous safe houses or in a heavily guarded wing of Parliament.
#1 1 hr ago
The filthy, deceptive, lying media at it again!
Like they are unaware of the death threats to him, his family, his supporters.
Wednesday is the big day.
Hoping for a landslide victory for him and his party.
