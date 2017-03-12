There are on the The Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble. In it, The Tribune reports that:

With his flamboyant shock of blonde-dyed hair and fiery anti-Islam rhetoric, Dutch politician Geert Wilders comes across a man who doesn't mind the limelight. Yet for the past dozen years, the right-wing populist has spent much of his time holed up in anonymous safe houses or in a heavily guarded wing of Parliament.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.