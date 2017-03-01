Anti-Fascists Clash With Far-Right at...

Anti-Fascists Clash With Far-Right at City Hall

There are 1 comment on the The Link story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Fascists Clash With Far-Right at City Hall. In it, The Link reports that:

Several fights broke out at Montreal City Hall this afternoon after a protest was organized in the name of free speech. On one side of the Notre Dame St. was the far-right group La Meute.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Link.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
synchronized

Portland, OR

#1 2 hrs ago
Mendacious media twisting facts AGAIN !

What they call "anti-fascists" are the real nazi bustards, and what they call "far-right" are the real patriots who stand up against the perfid, satanic cult that islam is !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 4 min Hillary got thumped 25
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min DaniEl 513,077
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 40 min yehoshooah adam 7
News France is losing to Islam 42 min synchronized 1
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 45 min synchronized 29
Deport ALL muslims 49 min synchronized 9
Poll Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15) 53 min senior poster 68
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC