Anti-Fascists Clash With Far-Right at City Hall
There are 1 comment on the The Link story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Fascists Clash With Far-Right at City Hall. In it, The Link reports that:
Several fights broke out at Montreal City Hall this afternoon after a protest was organized in the name of free speech. On one side of the Notre Dame St. was the far-right group La Meute.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Link.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Mendacious media twisting facts AGAIN !
What they call "anti-fascists" are the real nazi bustards, and what they call "far-right" are the real patriots who stand up against the perfid, satanic cult that islam is !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|4 min
|Hillary got thumped
|25
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|DaniEl
|513,077
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|40 min
|yehoshooah adam
|7
|France is losing to Islam
|42 min
|synchronized
|1
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|45 min
|synchronized
|29
|Deport ALL muslims
|49 min
|synchronized
|9
|Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15)
|53 min
|senior poster
|68
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC