American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia

As Islamophobia spreads fear and distrust in many parts of the country, 27 American Muslim youths, ages 12 to 18, gathered at the Islamic Society of Chester County in West Chester to learn how to counteract bullying and how to correct misconceptions about their faith. The Sunday workshops for youths and their parents were conducted by the California-based Islamic Networks Group , which teaches answers to basic questions about Islam that can be used to calm irrational fears.

Ariel Sharon

Walnut, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
"Disarming islamophobia"? Is that the new lingo for "building bombs"?
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 4 hrs ago
Ariel Sharon wrote:
"Disarming islamophobia"? Is that the new lingo for "building bombs"?
SalaamZ A.S. No! It means rejecting all the impotent propaganda being pumped into the minds of the innocent. LOL! CheerZ
