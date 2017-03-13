There are on the Philly.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia. In it, Philly.com reports that:

As Islamophobia spreads fear and distrust in many parts of the country, 27 American Muslim youths, ages 12 to 18, gathered at the Islamic Society of Chester County in West Chester to learn how to counteract bullying and how to correct misconceptions about their faith. The Sunday workshops for youths and their parents were conducted by the California-based Islamic Networks Group , which teaches answers to basic questions about Islam that can be used to calm irrational fears.

