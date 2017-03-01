Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the Nation of Islam
There are 1 comment on the NYCReligion.info story from 17 hrs ago, titled Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the Nation of Islam. In it, NYCReligion.info reports that:
You may be surprised by a twist of the religious path of the playwright for the Academy Award nominee for Best Picture, "Fences." August Wilson's plays have lit up Broadway as few ever have.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Just look at the guy ... don't you feel a primordial urge to bicthslap him senseless ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|513,070
|Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew...
|2 hr
|Khan
|3
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Khan
|91
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|2 hr
|Khan
|49
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|2 hr
|Khan
|8
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Coco loco
|256,526
|Thousands of goats abandon Islam every year.
|10 hr
|Coco loco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC