ALERT: Study Makes Terrifying Prediction About Christianity and Islam
There are 4 comments on the Right Wing News story from 21 hrs ago, titled ALERT: Study Makes Terrifying Prediction About Christianity and Islam. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
According to various reports out there, Christians in China now outnumber the communists. Which I find rather amazing, since the communist government still suppresses Christians and other religions there.
#1 21 hrs ago
Nice folks out there.
LoL
#2 19 hrs ago
Zush, did you read the article? God damn, I am left aghast. Just have a look -
Simply put, they are out-breeding everyone else.
Not only are they having millions more babies than everyone elseÂ… once you are in Islam, you never get out, because the penalty is death for doing so. Muslim fertility rates arenÂ’t just a little higher than othersÂ… they are double that of Christians who are second to them. Islam is now the fastest growing religion in the world and that is very, very dangerous as not all Muslims are terrorists, but it is fairly evident that just about all terrorists are Muslim.
IndiaÂ’s Muslim population is simply exploding. If things keep going the way they are heading, by the end of this century, Islam will be the dominant religion on this planet and that should make fear run down your spine for your children and grandchildren. Once Islam becomes dominant, they will have no mercy on other religions at all. They already donÂ’t.
Can you imagine a world controlled by Shariah law? The atrocities and abuse would be staggering. Islam would form a worldwide iron-fisted Caliphate that would be utterly merciless. Let us pray that with GodÂ’s grace this does not become a realityÂ… ever.
#4 18 hrs ago
Zush ...
Can you imagine a world controlled by Shariah law?
Shura can !
So, what's the big deal ?
#6 1 hr ago
Will never happen here in America.
