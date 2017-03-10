AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles...

AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Islam Conspiracy Theories

There are 3 comments on the Forward story from 11 hrs ago, titled AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Islam Conspiracy Theories. In it, Forward reports that:

An AIPAC affiliate paid $60,000 during its campaign to thwart the Iran nuclear deal to a group that engages in anti-Muslim extremism. Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran, which was launched in the summer of 2015 to rally opposition to the Iran deal, paid the money to the Center for Security Policy, according to a report by LobeLog, a Middle East policy site.

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,455

The Center of the Universe

#1 8 hrs ago
No they didn't This story is complete bullsht.

Khan

Dallas, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
No they didn't This story is complete bullsht.
Organized Hate crimes and hate propoganda against Islam and Muslims is unfortunately on a rapid rise in America.
Donald Trump is taking America to the early days when Blacks were lynched for fun and enjoyment.

Let God do the Justice.
Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,455

The Center of the Universe

#3 8 hrs ago
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Organized Hate crimes and hate propoganda against Islam and Muslims is unfortunately on a rapid rise in America.
Donald Trump is taking America to the early days when Blacks were lynched for fun and enjoyment.

Let God do the Justice.
That is completely untrue. I wish it were true. But it's not.

