AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Islam Conspiracy Theories
There are 3 comments on the Forward story from 11 hrs ago, titled AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Islam Conspiracy Theories. In it, Forward reports that:
An AIPAC affiliate paid $60,000 during its campaign to thwart the Iran nuclear deal to a group that engages in anti-Muslim extremism. Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran, which was launched in the summer of 2015 to rally opposition to the Iran deal, paid the money to the Center for Security Policy, according to a report by LobeLog, a Middle East policy site.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.
|
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,455
The Center of the Universe
|
#1 8 hrs ago
No they didn't This story is complete bullsht.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Organized Hate crimes and hate propoganda against Islam and Muslims is unfortunately on a rapid rise in America.
Donald Trump is taking America to the early days when Blacks were lynched for fun and enjoyment.
Let God do the Justice.
|
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,455
The Center of the Universe
|
#3 8 hrs ago
That is completely untrue. I wish it were true. But it's not.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed. Judge blocks new Trump travel ban.
|2 min
|Khan
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Joel
|256,570
|Deport ALL muslims
|4 hr
|Khan
|14
|Preparing for the worst
|7 hr
|Advents
|3
|Savage Love: Islamic modesty has become fetishized
|8 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|christian prof says jesus was muslim
|12 hr
|Islamic Prof
|7
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|12 hr
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|DaniEl
|513,259
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC