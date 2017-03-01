Accepting Islam and the challenge to ...

Accepting Islam and the challenge to be yourself

There are 2 comments on the Final Call story from 19 hrs ago, titled Accepting Islam and the challenge to be yourself. In it, Final Call reports that:

Nation of Islam members who have officially joined or "registered" were able to take part in a special graduation at Saviours' Day in Detroit. Honor guard displays the Nation of Islam flag.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Final Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PATUSA

Austin, TX

#1 16 hrs ago
Dump islam.

Declare it a terrorist organization.

Jail, deport or treat under coercive medication the few that may stand a chance to be cured from the disease that is islam.

Dispatch those who resist.

Amen.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 1 hr ago
PATUSA wrote:
Dump islam.

Declare it a terrorist organization.

Jail, deport or treat under coercive medication the few that may stand a chance to be cured from the disease that is islam.

Dispatch those who resist.

Amen.
SalaamZ ! P. LOL! Are you really that Myopic and Uneducated ? LOL! CheerZ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib... 29 min kuda 12
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 38 min Chief Liberator 513,004
why is Christianity dying (Jul '07) 49 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 513
Muslims are not racists. 54 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 31
Muhammad 'thighing' Aisha (Oct '07) 57 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 1,582
Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People. 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 22
Deport ALL muslims 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC