A Slave Auction in 2017 America
There are 10 comments on the Right Wing News story from 23 hrs ago, titled A Slave Auction in 2017 America. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
I don't think anyone would ever mistake me for a leftist - not even being left leaning. There's not much about them that makes any sense and the decisions they make, the opinions they have, tend to be highly contradictory at times.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
Sunnis love slavery. Sunnis enslaved more Africans for more centuries than everyone else.
|
#2 20 hrs ago
Many shia sects are today extinct, because of sunnis. Of course, sunnis will not rest until the entirety of shias are rendered extinct, and along with shias, will disappear the very tiny scope of freedom in islam, as shias are relatively more liberal than sunnis.
|
#3 19 hrs ago
Please be advised that before the advent of Islam, the Jews and Christians had hundreds of slaves and concubines.
Islam abolished slavery with full moral and physical force.
Our Noble Prophet Mohammad SA trained and educated slaves and protected these helpless people.
White Americans brought slaves from Africa about 200 years ago. They are the criminals.
Thomas Jefferson and many white leaders had young african slave girls for sexual pleasure.
They brought Chinese slaves to build a railroad system and just gave them a bowl of rice for the whole day.
Donald Trump wants to take America to those times.
But, we will never let that happen.
America is a free land for all skin colors and religions.
No slavery declared or undeclared allowed in America.
|
#4 18 hrs ago
There is absolutely nothing wrong with slavery, as long it is not skin-color related.
By the way wouldn't it be fun if you filthy subhuman inbred parasite of society were MY slave ?
It sure would be fun FOR ME!
LoL
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Daesh are huge fans of slavery. They say their book justifies stealing 8 year old Yazidi girls and raping them. The Islamists have an operating sex slave trade as we speak. They kidnap, rape, and sell children. All in the name of Allah! Just remember folks, this is a highly moral religion. The religion of peace!.
|
United States
|
#6 13 hrs ago
Mighty poor lies !!!
|
United States
|
#7 10 hrs ago
Islam does not tolerate slavery.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#8 9 hrs ago
The Muslim punishment for apostasy is death.
What are Muslims if not slaves to their perverted evil cult?
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Sunni love slavery!
|
#10 5 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! J. LOL! Keep in mind that there are a few liberal minded and freedom loving sunni! And it is WE! That shall change the face of Sunni-Islaam! H A N N I F - F O R E V E R ! CheerZ
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|chazmo
|513,245
|Donald trump - The BEST american president
|1 hr
|drd1
|43
|Converting to islam: Shia or Sunni? (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Chief Expose Zio
|79
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,178
|Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|18
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|256,604
|The destruction of Mecca
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC