A Growing Culture of Hate Takes Root In Middle East
There are 1 comment on the Forward story from 22 hrs ago, titled A Growing Culture of Hate Takes Root In Middle East. In it, Forward reports that:
On March 12, 2017, Ahmed Daqamseh, the Jordanian soldier who had murdered seven Israeli schoolgirls in 1997, was released from prison. One would have expected to see him regret his horrible crime, and the people around him express remorse for his victims - as the late Jordanian King, Hussein, exemplified twenty years ago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
"Takes root" ?
That cvulture of Hate has been around for the last 1400 years.
This article is one more example of DOUBLESPEAK !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|12 min
|Dragnet52
|256,598
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|513,173
|Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Lone Ranger
|14
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|2 hr
|Archie bunker
|5
|Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken
|6 hr
|Cecil Rhodes
|3
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|12
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|muzis_R_roaches
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC