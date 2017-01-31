Young Australian Muslims share progre...

Young Australian Muslims share progressive values

While Pauline Hanson calls for an inquiry into Islam, one group of Australians is quietly promoting a view that Muslims are just as diverse as the rest of society. The message of Muslims for Progressive Values [MPV] is that all people are equal regardless of race, gender, faith or sexual orientation.

