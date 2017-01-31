Young Australian Muslims share progressive values
While Pauline Hanson calls for an inquiry into Islam, one group of Australians is quietly promoting a view that Muslims are just as diverse as the rest of society. The message of Muslims for Progressive Values [MPV] is that all people are equal regardless of race, gender, faith or sexual orientation.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paedos shout Allahu Akbar
|14 min
|Beer loving Atheist
|2
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|32 min
|Brexit
|1
|Libya demands Jizya
|37 min
|Brexit
|1
|Woman flogged 26 times
|42 min
|Brexit
|1
|If Muhammad alive today, he would have led Isis.
|54 min
|Brexit
|8
|Always trust a Muslim
|56 min
|Brexit
|34
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|1 hr
|Brexit
|176
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|23
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|The Magnificent K...
|510,187
