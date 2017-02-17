Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advoca...

Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advocacy Day Focuses on Refugees

There are 1 comment on the Roll Call story from 11 hrs ago, titled Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advocacy Day Focuses on Refugees. In it, Roll Call reports that:

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern will address the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA before its advocacy day on Capitol Hill on Friday. The seventh annual "Day on the Hill" for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA today will highlight its "True Islam" campaign and "#MuslimAlly" hashtag.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,322

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
"True Islam" - just because they have a new "prophet". LOL

The dummies are the kafirs who fall for this taqqiya.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Joshua Conner Moon says he wants to geno... 8 min Khan 6
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 17 min Ray of hope 42
Canada - a great country ! 20 min Khan 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 37 min Faith Michigan 512,533
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... 1 hr BattlePhartzs 2
Tomatoes $5.00 per pound 1 hr Khan 19
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 2 hr Ray of hope 10
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 4 hr Dragnet52 256,478
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC