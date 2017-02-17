Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advocacy Day Focuses on Refugees
There are 1 comment on the Roll Call story from 11 hrs ago, titled Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advocacy Day Focuses on Refugees. In it, Roll Call reports that:
Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern will address the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA before its advocacy day on Capitol Hill on Friday. The seventh annual "Day on the Hill" for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA today will highlight its "True Islam" campaign and "#MuslimAlly" hashtag.
|
"True Islam" - just because they have a new "prophet". LOL
The dummies are the kafirs who fall for this taqqiya.
