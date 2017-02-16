Will only look at legal aspect of tri...

Will only look at legal aspect of triple talaq: SC

There are 1 comment on the DNA India story from Wednesday, titled Will only look at legal aspect of triple talaq: SC. In it, DNA India reports that:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it would only look into the legality of triple talaq, and not delve into the dangerous waters of the Uniform Civil Code . In this regard, the three-judge bench asked all the parties concerned to sit together and come up with a list of issues that need to be debated.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
urban dacoit

Austin, TX

#1 Wednesday
Indians are traditionally wary of anything connected to Islam.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem? 17 min Faith Michigan 6
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 22 min Faith Michigan 512,492
News Islamic regime claims gay people can be made ST... 56 min X Man 17
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Joel 256,475
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 1 hr Joel 35
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... 4 hr New person 2
Immigrants ... the enemy within ! 5 hr Pawn-King-Nine 20
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC