Will only look at legal aspect of triple talaq: SC
There are 1 comment on the DNA India story from Wednesday, titled Will only look at legal aspect of triple talaq: SC. In it, DNA India reports that:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it would only look into the legality of triple talaq, and not delve into the dangerous waters of the Uniform Civil Code . In this regard, the three-judge bench asked all the parties concerned to sit together and come up with a list of issues that need to be debated.
#1 Wednesday
Indians are traditionally wary of anything connected to Islam.
