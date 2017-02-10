Why Islam and politics don't mix

Why Islam and politics don't mix

One reason why Muslim religious leaders should stay out of Australian party politics is that they are obviously not very good at it. Another is that Australians don't appreciate the mixing of church and State and whenever it has happened in the past it is invariably controversial and counter-productive.

