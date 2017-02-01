White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
There are 20 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 17 hrs ago, titled White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday addressed President Donald Trump's views on Islam following media coverage of comments made by top advisor Steve Bannon. In audio recordings reviewed by USA TODAY and discussed in an article published Tuesday, Bannon called Islam "the most radical" religion in the world and indicated he believes it is not a religion of peace.
London, UK
#2 15 hrs ago
Bannon called Islam "the most radical" religion in the world and indicated he believes it is not a religion of peace.
I do not understand what the controversy is about. Does any sane person think that a doctrine that advocates the genocide of pagans, the apartheid of jews & Christians and the killing of people for thought crimes is a religion of peace.
izlam is a political doctrine.
Since: Apr 13
1,294
Location hidden
#4 15 hrs ago
It is amazing how carefully Bannon is treading.
Islam is Mohammed's ideology to forcefully make other people adhere to it. Islam is supremacism at its worst.
#10 11 hrs ago
Since your not American allow us to cleans you with history. Roosevelt was coerced into dropping the Gold standard by Zio bankers.
The Founding Fathers and Islam Library Papers Show Early Tolerance for Muslim Faith
Library of congress
..Readers may be surprised to learn that there may have been hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Muslims in the United States in 1776Â—imported as slaves from areas of Africa where Islam flourished.
..In his seminal Letter on Toleration (1689), John Locke insisted that Muslims and all others who believed in God be tolerated in England. Campaigning for religious freedom in Virginia, Jefferson followed Locke, his idol, in demanding recognition of the religious rights of the "Mahamdan,"
..George Washington suggested a way for Muslims to "obtain proper relief" from a proposed Virginia bill, laying taxes to support Christian worship. On another occasion, the first president declared that he would welcome "Mohometans" to Mount Vernon if they were "good workmen" (see page 96).
.. In 1783, the president of Yale College, Ezra Stiles, cited a study showing that "Mohammadan" morals were "far superior to the Christian."
.."A Mahometan," wrote a Boston newspaper columnist, "is excited to the practice of good morals in hopes that after the resurrection he shall enjoy the beautiful girls of paradise to all eternity; he is afraid to commit murder, adultery and theft, lest he should be cast into hell, where he must drink scalding water and the scum of the damned." Benjamin Rush, the Pennsylvania signer of the Declaration of Independence and friend of Adams and Jefferson, applauded this feature of Islam, asserting that he had "rather see the opinions of Confucius or Mohammed inculcated upon our youth than see them grow up wholly devoid of a system of religious principles."
https://www.loc.gov/loc/lcib/0205/tolerance.h...
Muslim's do not worship Mohamed rather he was a principality of character and role model.
#12 9 hrs ago
If Bannon would speak out against the radical white supremacists AND ALL other hate groups no matter what color then I'd have more respect for him.
He came from alt right and is too toxic to be near the most powerful position in the world.
Slavyansk, Ukraine
#13 9 hrs ago
Slavyansk, Ukraine
#14 9 hrs ago
#15 9 hrs ago
Slavyansk, Ukraine
#17 9 hrs ago
Slavyansk, Ukraine
#19 9 hrs ago
#20 9 hrs ago
#21 9 hrs ago
France
#23 9 hrs ago
Yemen
#24 8 hrs ago
Yemen
#25 8 hrs ago
Yemen
#26 8 hrs ago
Yemen
#27 8 hrs ago
France
#29 8 hrs ago
France
#32 8 hrs ago
Key facts regarding islam -
- The word - Islam, means submission.
- Islam and sharia law are a single religious, social, legal, and political system.
- All muslims have to obey the quran, and follow what muhammad said and did.
- Islamic law, sharia, is derived from quran, muhammad's actions and muhammad's commands. Therefore, islam is not just quran.
- Islam = Quran + Muhammad's actions + Muhammad's commands.
- Muhammad's example contains precedents for every unsavory aspect in islam. All violence and every terrorist act by muslims is hence justified in islam, even if it is not explicitly mentioned in quran.
- Hadiths are the source for muhammad's words, actions, and habits.
- Under islamic law, terrorism killing of non-muslims by muslims, is not a crime.
- Under islamic law, raping non-muslim women is not a crime.
- Under islamic law, lying to, and deceiving non-muslims, is encouraged. At times, it is mandatory.
- Radical islam and moderate islam is the same islam applied with different levels of strictness.
- Radical islam is islam applied stringently and thoroughly, in its entirety. Moderate islam is the same islam applied partially, in a less rigorous fashion.
- The most monumental and concealed fact about quran - Abrogation in quran - Because of this, the later verses in quran, demanding violence against non-muslims, cancel out the earlier verses regarding tolerance. Thus, the oft-quoted 'tolerant islam' narrative is false, deceptive and misleading.
- In islam, the world is divided into 2 parts. 1] Dar al-Islam - House of Islam 2] Dar al-harb - House of war. Dar al-harb is the world of non-muslims and the region of perpetual warfare. Muslims are required to wage war against this world, until it comes under the house of islam, or is destroyed.
- Muhammad was once a refugee taken in by the jewish city of medina. Within 5 years, he had driven out, executed, or enslaved every jew therein.
- Crusades were self-defense by christians, which were a response to 400 years of wanton, unprovoked, murderous assaults and land usurpation by muslims.
- Under islamic law, the penalty for apostasy is death.
- Islamism is islamic revival movement, which is working toward implementing islamic values in all spheres of human life, throughout the world. Islamism seeks to reorder the governments and societies in accordance with sharia law. Millions of muslims globally, are acting in its furtherance.
- Muslim terrorists are terrorists for non-muslims, but under islamic law, they are fighters for islam - Jihadis. Jihad is a fundamental obligation of muslims.
- One of the 5 pillars of islam is - Zakat. It is similar to a religious tax on muslims. Zakat money is used for 8 causes. The 7th cause out of these 8 is - Jihad fi sabilillah - Jihad for the sake of allah. Which means, a portion of zakat money is given to jihadis - the muslim terrorists.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,312
Melbourne, Australia
#33 5 hrs ago
What you class as hate groups mainly consist of people who have seen islam for what it is and are starting to expose it.
islam just doesn't want the truth to be known.
United States
#34 4 hrs ago
What Bannon's opinion on Islam is, pales in comparison to what Hitler thought about Islam.
Â–HitlerÂ’s Table Talk, pg 667
Â“Had Charles Martel not been victorious at PoitiersÂ—already, you see, the world had fallen into the hands of the Jews, so gutless a thing was Christianity!Â—then we should in all probability have been converted to Mohammedanism, that cult which glorifies heroism and which opens the seventh Heaven to the bold warrior alone. Then the Germanic races would have conquered the world. Christianity alone prevented them from doing so.Â”
==========
That is correct....Hitler believed that the desire of having a one-world NAZI dictatorship would have succeeded if the main belief system in Germany was Islam.
