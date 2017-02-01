There are on the Stars and Stripes story from 17 hrs ago, titled White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday addressed President Donald Trump's views on Islam following media coverage of comments made by top advisor Steve Bannon. In audio recordings reviewed by USA TODAY and discussed in an article published Tuesday, Bannon called Islam "the most radical" religion in the world and indicated he believes it is not a religion of peace.

