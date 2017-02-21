There are on the Christian Newswire story from 19 hrs ago, titled What's Wrong with Slavery and Rape?. In it, Christian Newswire reports that:

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bill Donohue comments on media reaction to a speech given by Georgetown professor Jonathan Brown on February 7: Two weeks ago today, a professor from Georgetown University publicly rose to the defense of slavery and rape, and not a single major media outlet - with the exception of a blogger on the Washington Post website and a brief posting on foxnews.com - has said a word about it. The absence of outrage is not hard to figure out: Jonathan Brown's defense was limited to Islam.

