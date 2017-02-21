What's Wrong with Slavery and Rape?
There are 1 comment on the Christian Newswire story from 19 hrs ago, titled What's Wrong with Slavery and Rape?. In it, Christian Newswire reports that:
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bill Donohue comments on media reaction to a speech given by Georgetown professor Jonathan Brown on February 7: Two weeks ago today, a professor from Georgetown University publicly rose to the defense of slavery and rape, and not a single major media outlet - with the exception of a blogger on the Washington Post website and a brief posting on foxnews.com - has said a word about it. The absence of outrage is not hard to figure out: Jonathan Brown's defense was limited to Islam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Nothing wrong with slavery as long as it is not race-related.
Rape is all the time wrong.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,728
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|6 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,489
|DID MOHAMMED HAD A MALE LOVER? evidence here (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|109
|Santa Barbara Masjid burned down.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|What Happened To All The Europeans?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|15
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|84
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC