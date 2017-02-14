What Judaism Can Teach Islam About Reforming The Faith
Does Islam needs its own Martin Luther? Does it need its own "Reform," which will lead to the separation of the Muslim "church" from the state? I have heard these questions frequently in the past decades from Westerners. They were right about one thing: Islam, despite being a religion that once cultivated an open, tolerant, enlightened civilization, has not yet made its peace with liberal modernity.
#1 9 hrs ago
Martin Luther?
What does he have to do with Islam? Nothing. Under Martin Luther, the Protestant believers split from the Catholic church.
Sunnis and Shias are already split.
“Here again in The Torah”
#2 5 hrs ago
rabbee: but before that, in 1054ad the catholic church split into roman and greek orthodox churches.
and islam, had already been split into more diseased splinters than just sunni and shiite.
and so with all that many diverse other g-ds, does not seem likely you can all come together under ELOHEEM or THEIR Son Adam again.
