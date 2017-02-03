Vandalized Pointe-Saint-Charles mosqu...

Vandalized Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque opens to public with support rally outside

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two families learn about the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Montreal's Pointe-Sainte-Charles neighbourhood when it opened to the public Friday. Mosques in Montreal opened their doors Friday to show the public what goes on inside and to spread awareness about Islam and the Muslim community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Rudolpho Laspari 510,437
News Judge will decide by Sunday whether to extend o... 17 min Fools 1
Always trust a Muslim 23 min Khan 57
Paedos shout Allahu Akbar 26 min Brexit 11
News White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam 30 min Khan 29
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY! 2 hr IXNIKA 1
News Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin... 2 hr Dawn of Reality 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC