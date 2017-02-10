US denies visa to Pak's Senate deputy...

US denies visa to Pak's Senate deputy chairman

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pakistan's Senate deputy chairman and leader of Islamic party Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was denied a US visa, leading to the cancellation of a two-member delegation's planned visit to New York to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the UN headquarters.

