Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'
There are 2 comments on the Portland Tribune story from 16 hrs ago, titled Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'. In it, Portland Tribune reports that:
When you first pass Harris Zafar in the seating area of the Washington Square Mall atrium, you might think he's just a casual shopper who is taking a break to visit with a friend over some coffee and pastries. But then you notice his bright blue T-shirt, layered over a pressed button-down, that bears the words, "Talk to a Muslim."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
|
Since: Apr 13
1,294
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
A very stupid idea.
|
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
5,322
Michigan
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Was anyone beheaded?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Nemo
|510,147
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|13 min
|ghb
|18
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|1 hr
|Yemeni Chicken
|41
|Muslim Rapist Bites German Victim to Infect Her
|1 hr
|Faith is Mentally...
|1
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|2 hr
|Afrikan American
|92
|Kuwait bans refugees from five muslim countries...
|2 hr
|jinxi
|7
|KING: The world should be grieving over Canadia...
|2 hr
|Mad Mo did kids
|6
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|175
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC