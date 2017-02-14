Unofficial tally points to second vote for Indonesia capital

Unofficial counts indicate the acrimonious election for governor of the Indonesian capital will proceed to a second round in April with the incumbent, a minority Christian, holding a slim lead in Wednesday's vote but failing to secure the 50 percent needed for an outright win. Most of the quick counts carried out by research companies show incumbent Gov. "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, whose campaign was hurt by blasphemy charges, winning 40-43 percent of the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.