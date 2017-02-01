University of New Mexico students to ...

University of New Mexico students to join 'World Hijab Day'

There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled University of New Mexico students to join 'World Hijab Day'. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

University of New Mexico Muslim students are set to host "World Hijab Day" on campus amid protests over President Donald Trump's travel ban. Muslim students on Friday will set up a booth and asked non-Muslim students to take photos of themselves in hijabs and post them on social media.

Haider Pervez

France

#2 10 hrs ago
Imagine a 'World skirt day' in saudi arabia - You can not. But you can, of course, imagine as well as see 'World Hijab Day' in america.

Anyone who thinks that islam will not conquer the west, must get his head examined. The own mentality of west will make islam prevail over them, alhamdullilah.

Let us never forget - No discrimination, everyone is equal, islam must have religious freedom, and muslims must have the liberty to do anything they want in non-muslim nations. Thank you. And allah knows best.

Chicago, IL

