University of New Mexico students to join 'World Hijab Day'
There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled University of New Mexico students to join 'World Hijab Day'. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
University of New Mexico Muslim students are set to host "World Hijab Day" on campus amid protests over President Donald Trump's travel ban. Muslim students on Friday will set up a booth and asked non-Muslim students to take photos of themselves in hijabs and post them on social media.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
|
France
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Imagine a 'World skirt day' in saudi arabia - You can not. But you can, of course, imagine as well as see 'World Hijab Day' in america.
Anyone who thinks that islam will not conquer the west, must get his head examined. The own mentality of west will make islam prevail over them, alhamdullilah.
Let us never forget - No discrimination, everyone is equal, islam must have religious freedom, and muslims must have the liberty to do anything they want in non-muslim nations. Thank you. And allah knows best.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Krypteia
|510,069
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|19 min
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|20 min
|davy
|78
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|3
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|seahawk
|10
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|5 hr
|number four
|11
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|5 hr
|Tyler
|162
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC