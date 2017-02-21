Trump pick as security adviser is nod...

Trump pick as security adviser is nod toward pragmatism

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

President Donald Trump's choice of an outspoken but non-political Army general as national security adviser is a nod to pragmatism, but Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve a commander in chief with unorthodox ideas about foreign policy and an inner circle of advisers determined to implement them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened To All The Europeans? 11 min keynote 12
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min J_a_n 512,744
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... 2 hr Faith Michigan 4
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr yehoshooah adam 256,489
DID MOHAMMED HAD A MALE LOVER? evidence here (Sep '07) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 109
Santa Barbara Masjid burned down. 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem? 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 15
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC