Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diversity, Embraced An Anti-Semitic Past

Michael Anton, a National Security Council staffer, revealed his "America first" worldview in a March 2016 essay, written under a pseudonym. WASHINGTON - A senior national security official in the Trump administration wrote under a pseudonym last year that Islam is an inherently violent religion that is "incompatible with the modern West," defended the World War II-era America First Committee, which included anti-Semites, as "unfairly maligned," and called diversity "a source of weakness, tension and disunion."

Chicago, IL

