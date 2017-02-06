Travel Ban Challenge Heading to Ninth Circuit
On Friday, a district judge in Washington State issued a nationwide injunction blocking the president's executive order that prevented refugees from seven countries from coming to the U.S. for 90-days. "If it were about Islam, then why isn't Indonesia there, the largest Muslim nation in the world," said Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump.
