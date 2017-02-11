Throngs vow to vote for Muslim leader...

Throngs vow to vote for Muslim leaders in Jakarta election

2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Indonesian Muslims take part in a rally in Jakarta on February 11, 2017, ahead of next week's governor election More than 100,000 Indonesians descended on Jakarta's grand mosque Saturday, February 11 to call on people to vote for Muslim candidates running against the city's incumbent Christian governor in an upcoming election. It coincides with the final day of campaigning for Wednesday's vote in the capital of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, where ethnic Chinese Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is facing two prominent Muslim challengers.

