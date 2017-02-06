There are on the Counterpunch story from 15 hrs ago, titled This is your Fate, Gringo. Imshallah! Have a Nice Day. In it, Counterpunch reports that:

It was only a matter of time before neoliberalism's "success" in driving dissent in the Middle East away from the general populace and into the hands of opportunistic imams promoting a hard line, right wing version of Islam would have the same, seemingly unintended consequences in the US. Here our own elite-led, class-based "sectarianism" has created the fatal rupture necessary to unleash unrestrained state and corporate power after decades of empowering billionaires and NGO's to help implement the kind of privatization schemes and austerity measures that are now being formally enshrined into law by the Trump administration, and carried out by his cruder, more ideologically-brazen wrecking crew.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Counterpunch.